Bengaluru

Four labourers electrocuted while putting up pandal

Four workers were electrocuted while putting up a pandal for a stone laying ceremony of a proposed residential apartment at Indalbele in Anekal on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. The police suspect that the men were holding an iron pole which touched a live electric wire. Iron is a good conductor of electricity, and as all the four men were holding the pole, they collapsed and died. “We are waiting for a report from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company to ascertain what happened,” said a police officer, adding that the Attibele police and BESCOM officials rushed to the spot to conduct a probe.

The deceased have been identified as Akash,30, Mahadeva, 35, Vishakantha, 35, and Vijaya Singh, 30. They hail from Kalaburagi, Chamarajapet and Jharkhand and worked as contract labourers for a private contractor who was building the apartment. The police have booked a case against the contractor for causing death due to negligence.

