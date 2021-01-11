Four injured as fuel tank of bike explodes

Four people were injured when the fuel tank of a motorcycle that was parked near a bike repair garage at K.P. Agrahara caught fire and exploded on Sunday. The garage owner, Annamalai, 40, along with three others who were on premises — Punith Shankar, 28, Nanjunda, 22, and Vishwanath, 20 — were injured.

According to the police, Annamalai and Nanjunda are said to be in critical condition. “The bike had been sent to their garage to be serviced. The incident occurred when Annamalai and Nanjunda removed the tank from the bike and kept it near an electrical pole outside the shop,” said a police officer.

The police are investigating claims that a spark from the pole came in contact with the tank that was filled with petrol. While Annamalai and Nanjunda were trying to put the fire out, it exploded. Four passersby escaped narrowly but the explosion threw them on to the road.

Based on a complaint filed by Punith Shankar, the police registered a case against Annamalai and Bescom officials. “The complainant stated that an electric spark led to the mishap. However, an investigation will reveal the cause,” a senior police officer said.

Teams from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory and Fire and Emergency Services visited the spot to ascertain the cause.