Bengaluru

Four arrested for sandalwood theft

The airport police on Sunday arrested four men suspected to be part of an inter-State sandalwood smuggling ring and recovered sandalwood worth ₹50,000 from them.

The accused have been identified as Venkatesh, 51, from Sira in Tumakuru; Venkataramana, 42, from Puttaparthi; Venkatesh Sanni, 28, from Nelamangala; and Anil Kumar, 42, from Sidlaghatta.

According to the police, the accused, on April 20, chopped off a fully grown sandalwood tree from a township at Sadahalli. Based on a complaint, the police analysed CCTV camera footage to identify the accused and arrested them.

The accused were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody. Further investigation is on to ascertain their criminal background.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bangalore
crime
police
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2022 7:41:31 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/four-arrested-for-sandalwood-theft/article65372809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY