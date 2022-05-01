Four arrested for sandalwood theft

The airport police on Sunday arrested four men suspected to be part of an inter-State sandalwood smuggling ring and recovered sandalwood worth ₹50,000 from them.

The accused have been identified as Venkatesh, 51, from Sira in Tumakuru; Venkataramana, 42, from Puttaparthi; Venkatesh Sanni, 28, from Nelamangala; and Anil Kumar, 42, from Sidlaghatta.

According to the police, the accused, on April 20, chopped off a fully grown sandalwood tree from a township at Sadahalli. Based on a complaint, the police analysed CCTV camera footage to identify the accused and arrested them.

The accused were produced before a court which remanded them in judicial custody. Further investigation is on to ascertain their criminal background.