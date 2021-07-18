Foreign national who attacked police arrested

The K.R. Puram police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old foreign national who was on the run after attacking patrolling police over a trivial row at Maragondanahalli in June last week.

The accused, Asiedu Morgan, was arrested from his friend’s place in Noida Sector 3, where he had fled to and taken shelter.

According to the police, Morgan along with his four friends, were caught creating a ruckus in K.R. Puram on the night of June 23, after neighbours called in to report them. A team of patrolling police reached the spot and asked them to leave after a warning.

“Agitated by this, Morgan started arguing with the policeman. He then drove his car recklessly and hit their bike. The patrolling police jumped to escape and Morgan escaped,” said a police officer.

The police have recovered his travel documents and are verifying his background.