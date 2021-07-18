Bengaluru

Foreign national who attacked police arrested

The K.R. Puram police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old foreign national who was on the run after attacking patrolling police over a trivial row at Maragondanahalli in June last week.

The accused, Asiedu Morgan, was arrested from his friend’s place in Noida Sector 3, where he had fled to and taken shelter.

According to the police, Morgan along with his four friends, were caught creating a ruckus in K.R. Puram on the night of June 23, after neighbours called in to report them. A team of patrolling police reached the spot and asked them to leave after a warning.

“Agitated by this, Morgan started arguing with the policeman. He then drove his car recklessly and hit their bike. The patrolling police jumped to escape and Morgan escaped,” said a police officer.

The police have recovered his travel documents and are verifying his background.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 18, 2021 5:28:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/foreign-national-who-attacked-police-arrested/article35390065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY