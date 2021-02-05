Food for Gaganyan is ready

Food for the Gaganyan mission next year, readied by Mysuru-based Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), is awaiting sensory testing by astronauts. A range of about 35 food items have been prepared. What goes into Gaganyan mission depends on who gets selected and their food choices.
The main course includes vegetable pulav, chicken biryani, dal makni, shahi paneer and chicken korma. Instant tea mix too has been readied.
A DFRL official said, “We do not know the taste requirement or food preferences of astronauts since they are yet to be selected. The array of food items will be evaluated by ISRO.” He said that once the astronauts are selected, these food items will be given for sensory evaluation. “Based on the feedback, the food will be tweaked,” he said.
A total of six people have been selected for training.
It took about an year for DFRL scientists to come up with the specially packed food. They have a shelf life of about a year. Food that requires thermal process has been packed in four layered retort pouches. The whole diet has been planned to ensure about 2,500 kilo calories daily. For food that requires heating, a special heater that can be used in space is being readied.
