Food delivery boy booked for beating stray dog to death

A 25-year-old delivery man working with an online food ordering and delivery app has been booked for beating a stray dog to death as it was barking at him.

The incident took place on Wednesday while the accused, Teja, was making a delivery at Bandepalya. The police have booked him under Section 428 (killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animals or animal) of Indian Penal Code. Harish K.B., Animal Welfare Officer who filed the complaint, said the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. when Teja had come to deliver food ordered by one of the residents of an apartment complex at HSR Layout II Stage.

A pack of stray dogs started barking at Teja while he was waiting outside the building to deliver food. “Enraged by this, Teja picked up a log that was lying on the ground and started beating them. All the dogs fled, but he followed one that was trying to take cover inside a gutter. The man chased it and bludgeoned it to death,” said Mr. Harish in his complaint.

A few residents recorded the incident on their mobile phones and alerted the Animal Welfare Officer.

This is the second such incident in Bandepalya where a dog was attacked. In June, a group of residents allegedly beat a stray dog to death for barking at one of them.

Last month, the Jayanagar police arrested a retired professor from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) after he shot at a stray dog with an air gun outside his house. The accused was arrested and let out on bail. The dog survived after undergoing multiple surgeries at the veterinary hospital in Jayanagar. It now goes by the name Bullet Rani, and is under the care of an animal activist.