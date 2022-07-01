Flower seller mowed down to death
A street vendor, who sold flowers at the busy Sumanahalli Junction, was mowed down to death by a tipper lorry on Thursday evening.
Gowramma, 65, who bought flowers from K.R. Market returned to Sumanahalli Junction in a bus, was crossing the road when the lorry mowed her down.
The police have arrested the lorry driver and booked him for causing death due to negligence.
