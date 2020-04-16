‘Floriculture farmers suffer ₹250 cr. loss’

The losses suffered by floriculture farmers in Bengaluru Urban district alone because of the lockdown has been estimated at around ₹250 crore, said Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil.
Disclosing this at a press conference here on Tuesday, the Minister said even vegetable growers had been affected in the district. He would take up the matter with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to examine the possibilities of making up for the losses, he said. He said there was no proper facility for farmers to sell their flowers in the existing agriculture markets. He had directed the officials to create appropriate facilities for sales of flowers, he said.
Dealers warned
Mr. Patil cautioned dealers against creating artificial scarcity to increase the prices.
