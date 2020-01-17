Floral extravaganza opens at Lalbagh

The Republic Day Flower Show at Lalbagh Botanical Garden was inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday. The annual floral extravaganza drew huge crowds on its opening day.

The show, dedicated to Swami Vivekananda on occasion of the saint’s 157th birth anniversary, drew the young and old. From sayings and messages to the famous speech he made in Chicago, Swami Vivekananda’s important milestones, from birth till death, are on display.

Mr. Yediyurappa urged school students and citizens to visit the botanical garden. The flower show is being organised with the main intent of creating awareness among the youth about the city’s distinct culture and heritage, he said adding that the show had received world-wide recognition.

Children dressed up as Swami Vivekananda were seen at the flower show. “I recently read a book about Swami Vivekananda and I was moved by his thoughts. He is a great inspiration and worth emulating,” said 12-year-old Harsh Vardhan. “The saint’s birth anniversary is more like a celebration for us. Since we cannot travel to Kanyakumari, we have come here with the children dressed up as Vivekananda,” said Shashi Gowda, who had come from Ramakrishna Ashram in Hanumanth Nagar.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, Minister for Housing V. Somanna, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar, and Mayor M. Goutham Kumar were present during the inauguration.