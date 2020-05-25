Bengaluru

Flight operations resume in Karnataka after two months

After a gap of almost two months, domestic flight operations resumed at major airports in the State, including Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, on Monday. Till evening, KIA saw 43 departures and 31 arrivals.

Services at KIA resumed with the departure of an Air Asia flight (I51621) to Ranchi at 5.15 a.m. with 176 persons on board. The first arrival was an Indigo flight from Chennai at 7.35 a.m. However, the cancellation of 75 flights (till evening) disappointed passengers who had booked tickets.

As per the health protocol of the State government, passengers landing at the airport were screened and their e-passes downloaded from ‘Seva Sindhu’ portal verified. Those coming from “high-risk” States were sent to institutional quarantine. Repeated announcements were made for passengers to choose the hotels of their choice for institutional quarantine. Asymptomatic passengers from other States were sent to home quarantine after stamping.

Sources said two passengers — one from Delhi and another from Chennai — refused to undergo institutional quarantine and preferred to return.

To maintain social distancing, the airport authorities introduced a slew of measures, including allowing passengers to cross the departure gate only after a thermal scan. The passengers had to carry e-printed boarding passes and showing the “you are safe” message was a must.

Coronavirus
