Bengaluru

FIR for ignoring home quarantine norms

Begur police have filed FIRs against three individuals for not adhering to home quarantine norms.

“The FIRs have been registered based on complaints by Bruhant Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials,” sources said. They have been booked under Sections 269 and 271 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, a personnel of Kamakshipalya Police Station tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to sources, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the West Division also tested positive and the office of the ACP has been sanitised.

