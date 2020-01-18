FIR against caterers of Indira Canteens

A cheating case has been registered against the two companies catering to the Indira Canteens of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Halasuru Gate police on Friday registered a cheating case against Cheftalk Food & Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd., situated in Bommanahalli, and Rural Environment & Water Assets Reproductive & Development Society (REWARDS) situated in J.C. Nagar.

Based on the complaint filed by S. Venkatesh, Joint Commissioner (Finance), BBMP, the police booked the two firms for allegedly duping the government through over-billing to draw more subsidies for supplying food to Indira Canteens in the city.

Venkatesh, in his complaint, said that the government had set up 191 canteens – 173 stationary and 18 mobile canteens – for the 198 wards across the city.

The two companies, which bagged the contract, allegedly supplied substandard food and over-billed and cheated the exchequer of crores of rupees.

The police have summoned representatives of both companies for questioning and also sought detailed records from the BBMP.

In August, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had ordered a probe into alleged irregularities. The BBMP had also taken up an internal audit of Indira Canteens and kitchens. A senior BBMP official said that the internal audit is in progress.

“Once we get the report, we will have a clear picture of what has happened. The police complaint has been filed based on a complaint submitted by a councillor to the CM,” he said.

Ever since the Indira Canteens were opened, there have been allegations of over-billing and inflation of the number of meals being sold.

Complaints have been filed against the BBMP with regard to the allegations with the Lokayukta, Anti Corruption Bureau, and Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force.

A representative of REWARDS claimed that the company was not aware of the complaint. Cheftalk representatives were not available for comment.