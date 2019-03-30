‘Film unit had no permission and didn’t take safety precautions’

Preliminary investigations into the explosion that killed a woman and her daughter showed that the film unit had not taken permission for the shot or any precautionary measures, said the police.

Sumera, 29, and her younger daughter Ahera, 5, who were watching the shoot of the film Ranam were killed on the spot when a cannon meant to blow up an SUV for a scene flew across the road and hit them. Sumera’s elder daughter Shehnaz, 8, was injured.

Actor Chetan Ahimsa, who stars in the film, visited the spot hours after the accident and criticised members of the unit. “It should have been handled humanely in a professional manner. We are coordinating with the police to that effect now,” he told The Hindu.

Venkatesh, a resident in the area, said there were at least 60 to 70 people, including him, standing less than 100 metres away from the spot. The victims were standing just across the road, less than 30 metres away.

The unit had been shooting for the film for the past three days at the site – a wide 60 feet road inside the Bengaluru Aerospace Park SEZ, Bagaluru. It is a popular spot for the filming of stunt and fight sequences for Kannada films. Just a few months ago an action sequence for Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Nata Sarvabhouma had been shot there.