‘Fill all potholes within 10 days’

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta has directed officials to fill all potholes in the city within 10 days. The direction was issued to all zonal chief engineers at a review meeting on pothole filling, annual road maintenance, functioning of street lights and use of mechanical sweepers, on Monday.
According to a press release, the officials were directed to accelerate the pothole-filling process while maintaining quality of work. Two loads of asphalt from the hot mix plant would be sent to each of the eight zones for filling potholes, the release said.
Mr. Gupta was reportedly dissatisfied with the functioning and maintenance of street lights. He instructed chief engineers to prioritise on street light installation, besides speeding up the tender process for the same.
The administrator, the release said, also directed engineers of the road infrastructure department to prepare a report on how many major, arterial and sub-arterial roads have functional mechanical sweeping machines under BBMP limits. They were also instructed to speed up the tender process for maintenance of arterial and sub-arterial roads, besides take up line marking and painting kerbs on major arterial roads, according to the release.
