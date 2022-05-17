Festive atmosphere welcomes students back to many schools 

Government schools were decorated with flowers and rangolis, and teachers welcomed students with roses, chocolates, and sweets

Students during the first day of school in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Government schools were decorated with flowers and rangolis, and teachers welcomed students with roses, chocolates, and sweets

It was a scene that had multiple disruptions in the last two years, but on Monday, many schools wore a festive atmosphere as they welcomed students back.

After 35 days of summer vacation, all schools, including State and Central boards, reopened for the academic year of 2022-23.

While students looked happy to be back at school after two years of mostly online classes, parents were seen rushing to drop their children in the morning. Most schools said the attendance is moderate.

Some private schools have also postponed the reopening to May 25 and June 1.

“After the summer vacation, students are very happy to come to school. We welcomed the students with roses and chocolates. In the midday meal, we will serve sweets to all the students. To help in learning recovery of the students, according to the instructions by the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), we are launching Kalika Chetarike programme and school enrollment campaign,” said Mala, vice-principal, KPS school, Basavanagudi.

Sanjana Paragi, a Class X student, was eager to get back to the classroom. “There is no COVID-19 and lockdown this year. So, we enjoyed the summer vacation and are happy to come to school. This year, I am studying in Class X and I have lot of responsibility. I want to study hard from day one,” she said.

Student who lost parents to COVID-19 thanks CM for providing financial aid

Chaitanya, a student from Jeevan Jai Hind School in Tumakuru, who lost her parents to COVID-19, thanked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for providing financial aid of ₹3,500 every month from the government.

“I want to study hard and become a doctor,’’ she said at the event where the CM participated in the inaugural session of the school opening and Kalika Chetrike programme organised by the Department of Public Instruction(DPI).

Mr. Bommai said, “Our government is providing scholarship for all farmers’ children and adopting COVID orphans and helping them with their education by providing financial aid of ₹3,500 every month”