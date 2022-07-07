Farmers protest against KIADB land acquisition in Devanahalli nears 100 days

Farmers have been demanding the State government to drop the plans to acquire 1,777 acres of land

Farmers’ day-and-night protest at Channarayapatna hobli of Devanahalli taluk to save their land from acquisition by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) is nearing 100 days. Farmers have been demanding the State government to withdraw the notification for acquiring 1,777 acres of land spread in 13 villages for an industrial project.

When The Hindu visited the site on Wednesday, the protesters said the proposed acquisition will have a far-reaching impact on the lives of people living in the villages where lands have been identified for the proposed Haralur Industrial Development project. The area is known for cultivating food grains, fruits such as grapes, pomegranates, and mango. Vast land patches growing roses and other flowers can be seen in the notified area. Farmers are into integrated farming and are also earning livelihood from sericulture and animal husbandry.

Nanjappa Nallappanahalli, a farmer, said, “I have inherited land from my ancestors. There is no question of parting with the land. Some of the villages will completely get wiped out and hundreds of families will get displaced. We are not interested in monetary compensation. We want the State government to heed to our demand and drop the proposal.”

Mare Gowda, another protester, said, “Many attempts were made to downplay our agitation. Those who are in power tried to project that we are not the real farmers. Farmers are unitedly fighting against injustice. We are getting support from various farmers organisations and like-minded people. Farmers had carried out protests and Devanahalli bandh was also observed. It has been over three months, but no one is addressing our grievances. We will continue to fight till the project is shelved.”

As per the KIADB’s notification, lands have been identified in villages such as Channarayapatna, Nallappanahalli, Muddenahalli,Cheemachanahalli, Haraluru, Polanahalli, Palya,Nalluru, Mattabarlu, Mallepura, Hyadala, Gokare Bacchenahalli and Thellohalli.