Fake vehicle insurance agent arrested in Bengaluru

The South East division cyber crime police arrested a man from Dharwad who had allegedly cheated an insurance company and created 225 insurance policies by manipulating the records.

The accused Irfan Sheikh was caught based on a complaint filed by the associate director of company after they came across many insurance claims.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and took him into custody for further investigations. C.K. Baba, DCP, South East division said that Irfan, who is an insurance agent, was aware of the loopholes in the online insurance application process and by misusing them, got as many as 225 vehicle insurance policies for vehicle owners at throwaway prices .

The accused would charge ₹300 for every insurance he would get and it is suspected that he made 2 lakh such policies across the country.

Mr. Baba, advised the vehicle owners to be careful while getting the insurance and check the credentials of the agent or the company without fail.