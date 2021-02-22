Fake currency case: Two more convicted

The NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, on Saturday, convicted two persons in a fake currency case and sentenced them to six years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on each.
The convicts, Gangadhar Kholkar and Sabiruddin, were among the five persons convicted in the case so far.
The NIA busted the racket in September 2018 in Madanayakanahalli police station limits. The officials raided a house and recovered fake currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination with a face value of ₹6,84,000. Investigations revealed the involvement of four more persons, including three fake currency suppliers in Malda, West Bengal. After investigation, the NIA had filed chargesheets against seven arrested persons — Mohammed Sajad Ali, M.G. Raju ,Gangadhar Ramappa Kolkar, Vanitha, Abdul Kadir, Sabiruddin, and Vijay. The trial is continuing against Vanitha and Vijay. Another accused in the case, identified as Jahiruddin, is absconding and efforts are on to track him down.
