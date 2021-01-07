Extended metro on Kanakapura Road will be opened for public from January 15

The 6-km line will be inaugurated on January 14

After missing several deadlines, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has finally fixed a date to start commercial operations of the extended metro line on Kanakapura Road. The line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura will be inaugurated on January 14 and the next day people will be allowed to use the services.

Chief PRO of BMRCL Yashvanth Chavan said that Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (independent charge), Housing And Urban Affairs, will virtually inaugurate the metro line from Delhi. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also take part in the event by flagging off a train. “Usually, when inauguration is scheduled in the evening, the commercial operations start from the next morning,” Mr. Chavan said.

The official said that the existing fare structure will continue. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate feeder services from the newly built metro station stations for the benefit of passengers. This will be the first metro reach under Phase II of Namma Metro slated for opening. The 6-km metro stretch has five stations: Konanakunte Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalgattapura and Silk Institute.

The metro line will help residents located on either side of Kanakpura Road to reach Majestic, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar, M.G. Road, Baiyappanahalli and other points in the city.

The BMRCL had initially planned to open the line for public use in 2018. It had fixed one deadline one after another but failed to start commercial operations. Last year, the BMRCL had planned to open the line in August 2020, but citing COVID-19 and other reasons, postponed the opening.

In November, after safety inspections, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had given a green signal for opening the line with several riders.