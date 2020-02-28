Events in Bengaluru on February 29

Religion

Pragnaharanam: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Adhyatma Mandira, V.V. Puram, 7.45 a.m.

Alingam Thapaha: Discourse by K.G. Subraya Sharma, Vedanta Satsanga Kendra, Vedanta Nilaaya, Saakamma Gardens, Basavanagudi, 9 a.m.

Culture

Gallery Time and Space; A paradigm shift, smart villages as an antithesis to smart cities, an exhibition by group of artistes, The Guild, 1st Floor, 55, Lavelle Road, 11 a.m.

General

Indian Institute of Science: Open Day, live experiments, scientific demonstrations, popular science lectures and exhibitions, IISc. premises, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grama Seva Sangh and Centre for Budget Policy Studies: Convention on Women and Labour, unseen work, unheard stories, Kondajji Baasappa Auditorium, Palace Road, 10 a.m.

Global Entertainers and Chanbhaski Publications: Release of book against female foeticide written by J.M. Prahlad, translated to English by Chandrika Vijay, and screening of film, Chamundeshwari Studio, Cunningham Road, 4th Cross, Vasantnagar, 10.30 a.m.

Divyachandra Prakashana: Release of book Swatantrya horatada Karnatakada kanmanigalu by freedom fighter and centenarian H.S. Doreswamy, written by N. Padmanabharao, former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde, former Minister, writer and activist B.T. Lalita Nayak, special invitee, Legislators Home 2, near Vidhana Soudha, 11 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on “Life style and health’ by Dr. R.P. Joshi, Additional Director, Central Government Health Scheme, Jaipur, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Dalita Hakkugala Samithi - Karnataka, Bengaluru South District Committee: Chintana goshti and release of book by Dr. Pradeep Ramavat, Assistant Professor, convenor, Talasamudayagala Adyayana Kendra, National Law School, Ravindra Kalakshetra premises, J.C. Road, 4.30 p.m.