Events in Bengaluru on February 15

Culture

MES Kalavedi: Hindustani classical concert by Mowna Ramachandra and party, MES Auditorium, 15th Cross, Malleswaram, 6.30 p.m.

Ragigudda Sree Prasanna Anjaneyaswami Temple: Bhagavad Gite, Kavya Vaachana by Gangamma Keshavamurthy and Shantha Gopal, Temple premises, 9th Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Ragavankana Harischandrakaavya - Vachana by Chandrashekar Kedilaya, Vadana by H.S. Venugopal and commentary by Shatavadani R. Ganesh, Institute premises, Basavanagudi Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6 p.m.

Bharatha Nritya Sangeetha Academy: Bharatanatyam - Bhakthi by Shivangi B.S., KASSIA Hall, No. 2/106, 17th Cross, Magadi Chord Road, Vijayanagar, 5.45 p.m.

Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha: Flute recital by B. Vijayagopal, violin by V.V.V.Murari, mridangam by Melakaveri Balaji, and Khanjira by Anil Parashara, Purandara Bhavana, 8th Main Road, HAL Second stage, 5.30 p.m.

Nadasurabhi Cultural Association: Vocal duet by Archana and Samanvi, violin by Aniruddha Bharadwaj, mridangam by G. Aravindh and ghatam by Sharath Koushik, Indian Heritage Academy, near Police Station, 6th Block, Koramangala, 4.15 p.m.

Kala Premi Foundation: A drama ‘Poulastyana Pranaya Kathe, based on Latha Vamshi’s novel, written and directed by Krishna Sharma, Seva Sadana, 14th Cross, West Park Road, Malleswaram, 6 p.m.

The Indian Institute of World Culture: Bharatanatyam dance recital by Aditi Saralaya and Ritika Srikanth, Wadia Hall, Institute premises, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi, 6 p.m.

Crimson: Vanguard, a collection of recent paintings, Crimson, The Hatworks Boulevard, 32, Cunningham Road, 11.30 a.m.

General

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute: Graduation Day - Class of 2014, Deputy Chief Minister, Minister of Higher Education, IT, BT Science and Technology and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayana, chief guest, Minister for Medical Education Dr. K. Sudhakar and Director, NIMHANS, Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, guests of honour, BMCRI premises, Fort, 9 a.m.

St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, St. John’s Medical College: Convocation 2020, Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, chief guest, Oswald Cardinal Gracias, President, Catholic Conference of India, presides over, St. John’s Auditorium, Sarjapura Road, Koramangala, 3 p.m.

Indian Society of Nephrology Southern Chapter, Nephrology Association of Karnataka and the Organizing Committee of ISNSC 2020: Inauguration of ISNSC- conference, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, J.C. Madhuswamy, chief guest, Ramaiah Medical College Auditorium, New BEL Road, 10 a.m.

Students’ Federation of India: 15th State-level students convention, Head, Department of Kannada, JNU, Delhi inaugurates, Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts and Guides, near Maharani’s College, Palace Road, 11 a.m.

Spectrum: Indian culture - connecting communities, talk on ‘Life in ancient India by Mamatha Rao, Sri Aurobindo Complex, Cultural hall, Sri Aurobindo Marg, J.P. Nagar, 1st Phase, 5.30 p.m.