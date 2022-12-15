Events in and around Bengaluru: Radha Thomas Quartet, Nirali’s ‘Hanchike 2022’, and more

December 15, 2022 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Radha Thomas quartet

Radha Thomas Quartet will feature Aman Mahajan on the piano, with whom she has composed a vast range of original music. The duo will be accompnaied by Joey Sharma on the guitar and Dhani Muniz on bass.

The quartet will perform on December 16 at The Courtyard, 105 KH Road, Shanthinagar and on December 17 at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar. The show begins at 7.30pm on both days. Tickets, ₹750, on https://www.skillboxes.com/events/sound-room-sessions-with-radha-thomas-quartet and Insider, respectively.

Music at Hard rock

The Mumbai-based band, Anthracite, will give a live performance in Bengaluru. The evening will be a tribute night to Linkin Park.

The concert is on December 17 at Hard Roak Cafe, St Mark’s Road, 9pm onwards. Tickets, ₹1000, on Insider and BookMyShow.

A fair and a queer fest

Indiranagar SOCIAL will host its fourth edition of Satrangi Mela — an all-day queer festival. There will be queer-owned businesses/artistes who will put up an Artist Showcase besides many other events, which will all talk about inclusion of the queer community.

It will be held on December 18 from 12 noon to 7 pm. Entry is free till 5 pm, post which ₹500 cover charges apply.

Art at NGMA

NGMA Bengaluru has an ongoing art show called The Realm of Manifestation. It is a curated show, by Krishna Setty, which he calls “A retrospective of Krishna’. There will be around 250 artworks from different series.

The exhibition continues till December 29 at NGMA, Palace Road.

Archival project on gender and sexuality

India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) in collaboration with the Queer Archive for Memory, Reflection and Activism (QAMRA) Archival Project at NLSIU Bengaluru invites applications for an IFA-QAMRA Creative Project and an IFA-QAMRA Scholarly Project, under its Archives and Museums programme, which IFA will implement.

The deadline is on December 21.

The Archives and Museums programme of IFA has been initiated with a two-fold objective: to provide arts practitioners and researchers with an opportunity to generate new, critical and creative approaches for public engagement with archives and museum collections, and to energise these spaces as platforms for dialogue and discourse. For more information, click here.

A platform for art

Nirali will present the third edition of Hanchike 2022. Hanchike means to share or distribute and this is Nirali’s annual show.

Nirali is a collective that practices movement based on Indian classical dance styles, which also includes training, performance, research and choreography and they will present new works conceptualised, choreographed and performed by their team.

The event will be held at BIC Auditorium on December 17 at 6pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

Books in a box

It is called ‘LockTheBox,’ and is said to be a one-of-a-kind book sale, where you do not have to pay for individual books. You pay for a box, and bring home as many books that fit into it. The sale is organised by the online book story Bookchor.com

The sale is on from December 16 to January 1 at Shubh Convention, Puttenahalli.

A drama unfolds

Jagriti theatre will present the work of its Playwright Residency. Directed by Rebecca Spurgeon, Artistic Director, Jagriti Theatre, the presentation will be followed by a conversation with the playwright in residence — Deepika Arwind.

The drama will be staged on December 15, 7.30pm at Jagriti. It is open for anyone aged 16 years and above. Entry is free. Go to BookMyShow to reserve your seat.

Green lit fest

The Green Literature Festival (GLF) celebrates its first offline annual event at the Bangalore International Centre.

Some of the events that will feature author/environmental historian Mahesh Rangarajan, Harini Nagendra (author and faculty at Azim Premji University), Masood Mallick (CEO Re Sustainability) and Abi T Vanak (ATREE) to name a few.

There will also be a workshop on nature writing for children and parents, and the cartoonist Rohan Chakravarty will help participants ‘Solve a Crime Scene with Adventurer, Sleuth, Mongoose Naturalist Ruddy’.

The fest will be on December 18 at Bangalore International Centre, from 10am to 6pm.

Log on to greenlitfest.com to register and details.

Silk expo

Indian Silk Gallery Expo, inaugurated by actress Namitha Rao, will be on from December 14 to 20 at Safina Plaza, Infantry Road, in Bengaluru. The event will give handloom weavers a platform to exhibit and sell their products.

Musical satire

Inventure Academy’s annual musical production, ‘Frangipani’, is on December 15 and 16 (5.30 pm on both days) at the school in Whitefield-Sarjapur road. ‘Frangipani’, put together by over 300 students, is a musical satire with an original script set at an extravagant film awards night. Donour passes for the event available here.

Stories and Santa

Storytellers Vanessa and Lorraine will be doing a Christmas-special storytelling session (with a Santa Claus) for kids aged 1 to 10 at Jus’ Trufs in Jakkur on December 17, 5 pm. Tickets at ₹350 on bookmyshow.com. For more information, call 8971428662.

Craft gala

The 21st edition of the Bengaluru Dastkar Bazaar, which brings together over 130 craft groups from over 20 states, will be on from December 21 to 27 (11 am to 7 pm) at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel. There’s also Kalbeliya dance and puppet show by Dayal Bhatt and group. For more information, call 9910802970 or 9742801793.

Fashion exhibition

Hi Life Exhibition, which features products of haute couture, personal style, home décor and more, is coming back to Bengaluru. Designers across India will be showcasing some of their best works of art from December 15 to 17 (from 10 am to 8 pm) at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru.