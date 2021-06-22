Ensure no vehicles are parked on footpaths around police stations: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday observed orally that the city police must first ensure that no vehicles are parked on footpaths around police stations before acting against public for violations for parking on footpaths.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj made the observation during the hearing of a PIL petition, in which the court had issued specific direction to the State government to issue instructions to the police to take penal action against those parking vehicles on footpaths.

When the government submitted a compliance report on instructions issued to the police based on the earlier direction, the Chief Justice said that he himself has noticed that vehicles are parked on footpath around police stations.