Election-related celebrations take ugly turn with man killed by relative

May 14, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 56-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his relative, during election-related celebrations in D. Hosahalli on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Krishnappa. His wife Gangamma and his son Babu, who were also attacked, have been admitted to the hospital and are being treated, said the police.

The Hoskote police arrested Aditya, 21, nephew of the deceased, charging him with the murder, while his father Ganesh managed to escape. Efforts are on to track him down, the police said.

According to the police, Mr. Krishnappa and Mr. Ganesh are brothers and allegedly nurtured grudges over a property dispute. On Saturday, the accused were celebrating the victory of the Congress candidate and burst crackers in front of Mr. Krishnappa, who supported the ruling party and objected to the ruckus in front of his house, said the police.

Heated arguments ensued, which took an ugly turn, when Aditya, in a fit of rage, attacked Mr. Krishnappa with an axe, the police added. Ms. Gangamma and Babu rushed to his aid, but were also attacked and severely injured. The others rushed the trio to a nearby hospital where Mr. Krishnappa was declared as brought dead, said the police.

Tension gripped D. Hosahalli for sometime and police personnel were deployed in the area to the monitor law and order.