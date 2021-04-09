Elderly woman and her guest murdered

The bodies were found in her house at J.P. Nagar 7th stage

A 75-year- old woman and her son’s friend, who had been residing with her temporarily, were murdered in her house at J.P. Nagar 7th stage. The police suspect that the murder was committed for gain and that the perpetrators knew the victims.

The elderly woman, Mamatha Basu, lived alone in a rented house. Her son and his family resided nearby and visited her often. The second victim, Debrath Behara, 41, had come to the city a few days ago, and was staying with Mamatha.

According to the police, Mamatha’s son Devdeep had visited them on Wednesday and returned to his house after dinner. On Thursday morning, when the domestic help arrived, she noticed that the main door was ajar. On entering, she found Behara’s body in the main room in a pool of blood. Mamatha had been stabbed to death in the bedroom.

The Puttenahalli police, who are investigating the murders, said the house was ransacked. “Gold, cash and even the CCTV cameras were stolen,” a senior police officer said.

Senior police officers visited the spot and supervised the investigation.

“Primarily investigations revealed that the assailants were known to the deceased since there was no sign of forced entry. Usually, Mamatha would open the door to visitors only after checking footage from the CCTV camera installed outside the house,” said Harish Pandey, DCP (South).“We have some clues on who the assailants are and are working towards tracking them down.”