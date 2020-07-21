Eight-year-old electrocuted

An eight-year-old girl died on Monday night after coming into contact with live cables on an electric pole near her house in Kaval Byrasandra.
The deceased, Fathima Johara, was returning home with her parents Mohammed Shabir Khan, a flower seller, and Sultana after purchasing milk.
“It had just stopped raining and the girl was playing around. She tried to swing around the electric pole. When she came in contact with the pole, she was electrocuted and died on the spot. It all happened in a matter of a few seconds,” a senior police official said.
The DJ Halli police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence under Section 304A of Indian Penal Code against the officials concerned of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).
A senior Bescom official said, “We have found out that some unauthorised work was carried out to lay an underground electric cable to one of the houses. The work was carried out shabbily, leaving live cables in the open. We will file a complaint with the police against those who carried out this unauthorised work.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath