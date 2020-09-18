Education Plus career counselling to go digital

The 18th edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2020 to help students make informed career choices and chalk out their future will be in a digital conclave avatar this year.
The event sets a benchmark in educational and professional guidance. It acts as a platform to connect students and parents with speakers and educational institutions.
This will help students make right decisions after getting necessary counselling and guidance.
The Hindu invites students who have cleared II PU this year besides those enrolled for II PU as well as their parents to apprise themselves about the career opportunities, trends in the industrial sector, and the future prospects in various streams.
Who can attend?
Students of classes 9 to 12, including those who want to pursue higher studies after class 12, besides students looking to do post-graduation in different fields can attend.
Register for FREE just once to attend all sessions on all four days: Login to register: http://bit.ly/THEPEDIT or scan the QR Code.
For queries, call 9964648444 or 9449343420.
All participants will get a free copy of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling handbook (hard copy and soft copy). Hard copy will be available in The Hindu offices across Karnataka. The gold sponsor is Insights IAS. The silver sponsors are: East West, Acharya Bangalore B-School and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Shaheen Group of institutions, Bidar, Jnana Darshana IAS.
Karnataka Bengaluru 16/09/2020 The Hindu EducationPlus Karnataka Career Counselling - Digital Conclave
| Photo Credit: Handout E Mail
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath