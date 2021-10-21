Bengaluru

ED attaches ₹7.48 crore assets of former BWSSB chief engineer

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached assets amounting to ₹7.48 crore belonging to S.M. Basavaraju, retired chief engineer of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Assets attached included bank accounts, 3.41 kg of gold and diamond jewellery, as well as two residential sites, a commercial complex, and six residential flats in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Lokayukta under Prevention of Corruption Act. As per the chargesheet filed in 2018, Basavaraju had allegedly amassed wealth beyond his known sources of income and was in possession of disproportionate assets worth ₹4.45 crore in excess to his known sources of income.

A money laundering investigation conducted by ED revealed that Basavaraju had amassed wealth and purchased various movable and immovable properties in his name or as benami properties, in the name of his family members including his mother-in-law, said the ED in a release. Further investigation is in progress.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2021 7:23:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ed-attaches-748-crore-assets-of-former-bwssb-chief-engineer/article37111996.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY