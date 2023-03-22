HamberMenu
Earth Hour on March 25, 8.30 p.m. onwards

March 22, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru:

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India will celebrate Earth Hour 2023 on March 25 from 8.30 p.m. onwards, worldwide.

Earth Hour is a flagship annual event that provides a collective moment of optimism to celebrate our one shared home and to raise awareness for addressing the dual biodiversity and climate challenges that the planet is facing.

“WWF-India aims to reach an even larger audience and gain support towards achieving a nature-positive world. Its goodwill ambassadors for Earth Hour India 2023 will play a key role in assisting with this endeavour. In addition to the campaign’s historic “switch off” tagline, the goodwill ambassadors will encourage all to go beyond switching off non-essential lights to also switch off from everyday actions that impact our planet — for people to reconnect, learn, and inspire others to take care of the planet,” WWF said in a release.

Goodwill ambassadors for Earth Hour India 2023 are celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar, world-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, and renowned composer and singer Nakash Aziz.

