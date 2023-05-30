Dy. CM consults legal team over delimitation, says govt. keen on holding BBMP elections

May 30, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar is in consultation with his legal team over scrutinising ward delimitation notified by the erstwhile BJP government, in a first step towards holding polls for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Mr. Shivakumar, talking to The Hindu, said, “We have to give power to the people. In order to expedite the process of moving towards polls, Congress has formed a committee headed by Ramalinga Reddy, Transport and Muzrai Minister, to review delimitation.” On asking whether it was legally viable to revise delimitation of wards, he said “I have instructed my team of advocates to look into the same.”

Mr. Shivakumar had earlier mentioned that the government is keen on holding elections which is long pending and said representative administration is the need of the hour for the BBMP and the government will decide after reviewing delimitation. “If the committee receives complaints about delimitation, we have to work towards addressing the same,” he added.

A senior IAS official, who was privy to a meeting held with Mr. Shivakumar at BBMP office on Monday, May 29 said, “The Minister during the meeting while emphasising on conducting polls said the government will take a call on whether to hold polls for 198 wards or 243 wards after consultations with all the stakeholders. He also pointed that people’s administration through representatives is always better than bureaucratic administration. He was very keen on holding polls.”

The BBMP is without an elected council for almost three years. Civic activists have been demanding for elections as the city is suffering from several civic woes.

However, not all in the Congress are as enthusiastic like Mr. Shivakumar. N.A. Haris, Shantinagar MLA, who has been vociferously opposing BJP’s delimitation, said unless the problems pertaining to delimitation are addressed, it is not advisable to hold elections. “The then BJP government had carved out wards in their favour which will have ramifications if the elections are held. We will speak to the government to take necessary action for revision,” Mr. Haris said.

Another Congress Minister who is part of the committee said, “We are apprehensive on how to review delimitation as it has been finalised. But we will be reviewing reservation which was also done to favour the BJP.” After reviewing the government will take a final call on holding polls, the Minister added.