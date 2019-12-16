Drunk-driving-check racket unearthed; four traffic policemen caught

Drunk driving checks are common in the city during weekends. On Sunday, however, a check on their own led to the traffic police unearthing a drunk-driving-check racket.

They caught four police personnel conducting checks after duty hours and collecting money illegally from motorists driving under the influence of alcohol. The accused have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Muniyappa, and constables Gangaraj, Nagaraj, and Harsha, all attached to Ashoknagar traffic police station.

The accused were caught while conducting checks at Srinivagilu junction in Ashoknagar in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The police recovered three alcometers that had been procured illegally to conduct checks along with ₹32,000 in cash and several driving licences (DLs) seized from drivers as collateral surety against the money.

B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said a team was formed to probe into complaints that the police were involved in collecting bribes. The team tracked down the accused and caught them red-handed, he said.

For a month

The initial probe revealed that the accused were conducting illegal checks for a month and had collected huge sums of money illegally from drivers. The accused would target drunk drivers and threaten to slap court notices on them apart from seizing their DLs. The accused would then negotiate with the drivers and collect money ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000. Many people, owing to the fear of going to court and getting their DL suspended, ended up paying the bribe, the police said.

The accused have been suspended and criminal cases have been filed against them at Viveknagar police station, Mr. Gowda said. The police are also inquiring about the source of the alcometer they had procured.

Officials in charge of the stations will be summoned for questioning to ascertain their possible role in the matter. Mr. Gowda has requested motorists to inform the police control room (100) if they find any suspicious activity by the traffic police while conducting special drives.