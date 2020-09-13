Drugs racket: questioning of accused intensified as custody period nears completion

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) intensified its questioning of the accused in the alleged drug racket linked to the Kannada film industry as their custody is nearing an end. The CCB had, on Friday, obtained custody of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani along with four others for three more days (till Monday).

On Sunday, the CCB continued questioning the two actors at the FSL office in Madiwala to find out more about the messages and data retrieved from their mobile phones. Police inspector Anjumala Nayak, along with other officials, questioned them for three hours.

Both Sanjjanaa and Ragini refused to admit their involvement in the drug peddling and refused to give confessional statements, officials said. However, CCB officials are questioning them with the the technical evidence obtained from the call record details.

Sources said the CCB had a tough time questioning them as they were not cooperating with the investigation. “Though the police have recovered the exchange of messages and phone calls between the peddlers and them, it is very difficult to prove that they are part of the network. The case so far is not strong as the police have not made any important seizures, and the accused are using this in their favour,” a senior police officer said.

Though the police obtained many pictures of the accused with celebrities, including cricketers, small-screen actors and others, they are verifying their background to ascertain their possible role in the racket.

On Sunday, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant held a meeting with the anti-narcotics team and officials of the legal department to discuss the future course of action.