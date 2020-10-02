Drugs probe: FSL sends back hair samples

CCB says it was a small technical snag that has been resolved

The Central Crime Branch’s investigation into the drug racket with alleged links to the Kannada film industry hit a snag after the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad returned hair samples of actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi.

According to senior police officials, the CCB had not followed due procedure while submitting the evidence for testing. “It is a small technical problem, which has been resolved. We have rectified the problem and sent the samples back,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

He added that other samples, namely blood and urine, are already with the FSL.

“This is the first time that the hair sample test is being done to get additional evidence. We have already gathered evidence in the form of technical data, eyewitness accounts, mobile phone analysis and seizures. The tests from the hair samples will be additional evidence. Our case does not stand only on the hair samples. The investigation is on the right track,” said Mr. Patil.

The actors have been accused of using and dealing in drugs like ecstasy and LSD in parties organised for this purpose.

CCB officials have obtained permission to conduct a polygraph test and other ‘scientific tests’ on another key accused in the case, party organiser and socialite Viren Khanna.

“He is refusing to cooperate with the investigation. Hence, scientific investigation may get the CCB some good leads,” said a senior police officer.