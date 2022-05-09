Drug peddling: Man from Odisha arrested in Bengaluru

The Seshadripuram police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man from Odisha and recovered 20 kg of marijuana from him.

The accused, Shamanand Digal, was caught while he was waiting for his client, to deliver the bag containing 10 packs of marijuana.

According to the police, the accused confessed that he sourced the drugs from his contacts in Odisha and sold it to Rafiqh, a local peddler.

Digal also confessed that he had come to the city many times and sold drugs, the police added.

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act and taken into custody for further investigation.