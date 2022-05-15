Drug peddler arrested

The narcotics wing of the CCB on Saturday arrested a man and recovered marijuana worth ₹5 lakh from him.

The accused used to source marijuana from his contact in Andhra Pradesh and sell it to his clients, mostly students and migrant labourers, officials said.

The accused would charge ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 for every 20 gram pack, a police officer said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused from Begur main road where he was waiting for his clients. The accused was booked under NDPS Act.