Drug case: 2 police officials suspended

‘They tried to protect police personnel who were caught with drug dealers while on duty at CM’s residence’

The arrest of two police personnel, who were deputed on security duty at the Chief Minister’s residence on 80ft Road in R.T. Nagar for allegedly dealing with drug peddlers, has left the Bengaluru City Police and the State Government red in the face. A day after the incident, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday suspended the R.T. Nagar Inspector and his junior for failing to probe the case in detail.

“R.T. Nagar police inspector Ashwath Gowda and sub-inspector Veerabhadra, who investigated the case, tried to protect the police personnel who were caught with drug dealers, which led to their suspension,” said a senior police official.

With this, a total four police personnel have been suspended in connection with the case, including head constable Shivakumar and constable Santosh attached to Koramangala station who were caught red-handed by the Hoysala patrolling police with two peddlers. At the time of their arrest, the police recovered 400 grams of marijuana from them. The probe so far has revealed that the duo used to source the drugs from the peddlers regularly, said a police officer.

Mr. Pant also issued show cause notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-South East) Srinath Joshi and DCP VVIP Security Manjunath Babu in charge of the CM’s security.

Strict action, dismissal

The incident has caused much embarrassment to the Home Department. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday warned that strict legal action will be taken against the police personnel involved in the crime. The department will not tolerate such incidents, he said.

He expressed concern over the negative image of the police force due to the criminal activities of a few bad apples. “Directions will be given to not only suspend such police staff, but also to dismiss them,” he said.