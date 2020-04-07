Drones to monitor lockdown

The police are using drones to monitor neighbourhoods and ensure that residents are not violating lockdown rules for COVID-19 prevention. Barricades on key roads have been put up to deter motorists.

“The drones fly around the area at the jurisdictional level and the footage is monitored by senior police officers at the command centre. The idea is to monitor movement of people and the vehicle so that police personnel can be deployed accordingly,” said a senior police officer.