DRI sleuths bust gold smuggling racket, recover 6 kilos of gold worth ₹3 crore

October 15, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), on Saturday, recovered 6 kg of gold in the form of bars and paste worth ₹3 crore in two separate cases.

According to officials, based on a tip-off, they recovered 3.2 kilos of gold bars fixed in the washroom of an Indigo flight from Malaysia.

The bars were supposed to be accessed by a domestic flyer of the gold smuggling ring, but before he could board the flight, the officials had accessed the washroom and recovered the bars worth ₹1.3 crore.

In another incident, the DRI officials caught two passengers who landed from Abu Dhabi trying to pass through security checks. The duo from Tamil Nadu had concealed 2.8 kg of gold paste in their rectums.

The duo worked as carriers for the gold smuggling racket, which is being probed, a senior official from the DRI said.