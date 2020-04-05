Don't violate prohibitory orders during lighting of candle, Bengaluru Police Commissioner warns

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has warned people of being booked under the National Disaster Management Act if they violate prohibitory orders during the lighting of candles on Sunday night at 9 p.m. for nine minutes.

People can light candles in their colony or inside their homes to support the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, since prohibitory orders are in place, they should not gather in crowds, carry out processions or burst firecrackers.

People should maintain social distancing while doing so, Mr. Rao said.

Police have been instructed to intensify patrolling to ensure that the prohibitory orders and lockdown should not be violated.