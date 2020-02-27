Doctor dies after coming under wheels of BMTC bus

A young doctor working in Chamarajanagar, who had come to Bengaluru to enquire about higher education courses in the city, fell under the wheels of a moving BMTC bus at Shantinagar bus stand on Thursday.

The deceased, Dr. Andanur Chinthan, 26, hails from Davangere. He had completed his MBBS in Mysuru and was working as a tutor with the department of pathology at the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, said the police.

Witnesses told the police that Chinthan boarded the bus around 2.45 p.m. “He wanted to go to Majestic. When he boarded, he asked the conductor whether the bus would stop there. When she said that it wouldn’t as it was headed towards Shivajinagar, he tried to get down,” said a police officer.

By then, the bus had started moving. He slipped and came under the rear wheels of the bus. When they realised what had happened, passengers on board immediately alerted the bus driver and got him to stop.

“They rushed out but it was too late. The wheel had crushed his head and he died on the spot,” the police officer added.

BMTC officials said that the bus driver had driven for a few metres when Chinthan enquired about his stop with the conductor. “The passenger tried to get down from the moving bus and fell.”

Based on a complaint filed by a witness, Basavaraj, the Wilson Garden police have booked BMTC driver Thayanna for death due to negligence. “He started driving without ensuring that the doors were closed, which led to the accident,” the senior police added.