HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Doctor and staff arrested in sex determination racket

November 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byatarayapura police on Monday arrested a doctor from Mysuru and his staff for allegedly running a sex determination racket, which was linked to Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accused were running the racket for the past three years and conducted around 900 unauthorised abortions. The accused, identified as Chandan Ballal, who runs a private hospital in Udayagiri, allegedly charged ₹30,000.

With his assistant, identified as Nisar, a lab technician, and other staff members, he carried out sex determination scans and also performed abortions, said the police.

The accused used to operate a scanning centre at a jaggery manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Mandya. The racket came to light when the police caught three men who worked as agents for the racket a few days ago while ferrying a pregnant woman in an SUV while returning from the scanning centre.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.