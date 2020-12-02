D.J. Halli violence: Ex-mayor R. Sampath Raj denied bail

A Special Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of former mayor R. Sampath Raj, one of the prime accused in the violence at D.J. Halli and K.J. Halli on August 11.

Objecting to the bail plea, Special Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar argued that, as Sampath Raj is a former mayor, his involvement in such a serious crime had brought disrepute to the city, and that his role as prime accused calls for a detailed probe.

Moreover, many of the accused are absconding and granting bail may disturb the ongoing investigation, Mr. Kumar said.