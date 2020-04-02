Distribution of two months’ ration through PDS begins

Distribution of ration for two months through the public distribution system (PDS) to over 1.3 crore beneficiary families started on Wednesday. While the distribution started in urban centres and district headquarters on Wednesday, the entire PDS network will be covered over the next two to three days.

The distribution will be through 20,141 ration shops in the State. The Anthyodaya cardholders will be given 70 kg of rice for two months while the BPL cardholders will get 5 kg per unit/person in the family and 2 kg of wheat per family. While the State’s quota is expected to be distributed by April 10, the Central supplies will commence later.

“The completion of distribution hinges on the offtake that is dependent on local conditions and social distancing, which is to be maintained. If a deadline is kept, it could lead to crowding. We are hoping to start supplies in all shops over the next three days,” Additional Chief Secretary V. Manjula said, adding that due to the COVID-19 crisis, the distribution schedule has been advanced.

“In normal times, distribution would commence from 11th of every month. With the past experience, we are expecting distribution to be completed in about a week’s time,” she said.

Meanwhile, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah said that the stocks are likely to be reaching villages in about two days, and distribution will commence thereafter.

“Already, the biometric authentication procedure at ration shops by the beneficiaries has been stopped and there is demand from ration shop owners to stop OTP system too. Directions have been issued making it mandatory to mark boxes in front of every ration shop to maintain social distancing,” he told reporters after visiting ration shops in his constituency Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru.