Disruption in power supply today

Published - June 10, 2024 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Power lines and a transformer in Bengaluru.

Power lines and a transformer in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

There will be no power supply on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. due to quarterly maintenance work at 66/11 kV Adugodi Sub Station. 

According to a release from BESCOM, O and M, Koramangala Division, the areas affected are: 5th Block Industrial Area, Koramangala, Madiwala, Venkateshwara Layout, Chikkaadugodi, Jogi Colony, St. John’s Staff quarters, Maruthinagara, Adugodi 7th and 8th Block, CAR Police quarters, St. John’s Hospital, 100 Feet Ring Road, Bannerghatta Road, KHB Colony, 7th Block, 3rd Block, MICO, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th Block, Koramangala, Bhuvanappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, Krishna Nagar Industrial Layout, S.G. Palya, 2nd Block, Madivala Santhe, Siddhartha colony and surrounding areas. 

 

