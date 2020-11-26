Direct flight from Bengaluru to San Francisco from January

From January 11, 2021, Air India will operate direct flights from Bengaluru to San Francisco. It will be the first non-stop flight service from Kempegowda International Airport to the United States. The airline will operate the service twice a week.
“This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the United States, connecting the world’s two tech hubs — the original Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley of India. This will tremendously help passengers, enabling faster and easier access to cities on the west coast of the United States,” said a release.
Air India plans to operate a 238-seater Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft. “The new route sets two records — it would be Air India’s longest route at 14,000+ km (8,698 miles) and longest flight to and from India (over 16 hours). The national carrier has opened ticket booking from November 25,” stated the release.
