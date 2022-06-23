Dialysis patients in Karnataka hit as staff of 122 government units strike work

Patients due for dialysis on Thursday either missed the life-saving procedure or were forced to get it done a day before or get it postponed. | Photo Credit: file photo

Over 4,000 renal patients undergoing dialysis in 122 government-run units across the State have been hit following a protest by employees of these units on Thursday.

Demanding restoration of the salaries paid before the transfer of the dialysis scheme from BRS Health and Research Institute to Kolkata-based ESKAG Sanjeevini Pvt. Ltd. in January this year, over 600 employees, including dialysis technicians, nurses and ‘D’ group staff, manning the 122 dialysis units, staged a protest in the city on Thursday.

Following this, patients due for dialysis on Thursday either missed the life-saving procedure or were forced to get it done a day before or get it postponed.

Chandrashekar, a technician from H.D. Kote taluk hospital in Mysuru district, said the new agency is paying salaries that are far less than what they were getting earlier.

“I was getting a consolidated monthly salary of close to ₹25,000 earlier. But, after the new agency took over my salary reduced to ₹13,800. Moreover, the previous agency has not paid our wages for two months (June-July, 2021) saying that the Health Department has not cleared their payment,” he said.

Chetan R., another technician from Hassan, said their other benefits such as PF and ESI contributions were also not being paid by the new agency. Moreover, the employees were being transferred arbitrarily.

“We have tried our best to dialyse our patients a day before coming to Bengaluru for the protest. We met Health Commissioner Randeep D. seeking a written assurance. We will be forced to continue the protest on Friday too if we do not get the written assurance,” he said.

The Commissioner said he had asked the protesting employees to withdraw the strike in the interest of patients. “I have assured them that their demands will be looked into. They want a written assurance and we will give it to them on Friday,” he said.