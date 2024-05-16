GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Despite earlier resolution, BMTC UPI payment errors resurface causing inconvenience to commuters

UPI payment failures on buses, particularly on premium services like the airport and AC buses, prompted the BMTC to address the issue on Tuesday 

Published - May 16, 2024 07:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A bus passenger scanning the QR code to buy tickets in Bengaluru.

A bus passenger scanning the QR code to buy tickets in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: file photo

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) errors on the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses had persisted for several days before being resolved two days ago. However, conductors and passengers report that the issue resurfaced on Wednesday, leading to inconvenience for passengers.

UPI payment failures on buses, particularly on premium services like the airport and AC buses, prompted the BMTC to address the issue on Tuesday. The BMTC stated that the failures were a result of the upgrading of safety and security features of the bank payment app.

However on Wednesday, commuters took to social media and complained that the sudden glitch impeded the seamless travel experience.

Bharath K., a regular commuter on the airport bus on Bannerghatta Road route, said: “Conductors said that they can’t accept the UPI payment since there is an issue again. Conductor refused the UPI payment and asked for cash”.

“On Wednesday, the conductor refused UPI payment saying the QR code was not working and forced us to deboard,” another commuter Ramesh Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the BMTC officials stated that the issue was resolved on Thursday. “The problem stemmed from double payments being made to conductors through UPI. Double payment means extra payment has been shown. Once we were informed, we rectified and resolved the issue in the backend,” the official said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.