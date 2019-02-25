Desi devices and firms are helping to keep borders safe

The enemy strikes when we least expect it, whether in a war or a Pulwama-type attack. Battle veterans cannot stress enough that to be forewarned is as good as being forearmed. No amount of devices seem to be enough for the armed forces to have that edge of prior intelligence.

Aero India 2019 was also a showcase of hardware and software with which public and private sector industries are vying to arm the forces. Those that give the soldiers and their commander a certain sense of being secure — radars that detect suspicious movements, communication jammers; and equipment that do discreet surveillance.

Some four years ago, Alpha Design Technologies Ltd., Bengaluru, installed scores of units of a vehicle/tripod mounted infrared sensor system based on Israeli technology called LORROS (long-range reconnaissance and observation system.) The series of visual aids can look 30 km into target territory day and night, and report any abnormal crossing over of criminals over to their command in real time.

Based on new requirements, these systems are going to be upgraded with additional features, says Col. H.S. Shankar, founder-CMD of Alpha Design Technologies Ltd. The company is in talks with the Army for the border upgrade as also to export the system through its Israeli partner to a few approved European and other countries.

“Based on the Army’s inputs, we integrated its needs with our partner’s technology. The system can be strengthened further by adding features such as panning the view, real-time reporting from a bunker and enabling the commanders to select and see a scene remotely,” he said.

Yet another timely thwarter could be the military’s ‘flying’ ears and eyes that can also drop a deadly one on the enemy below. Alpha expects to interest the Army and other security agencies with its hovering unmanned aerial vehicles that can accurately pick up a hostile target — human or object — and annihilate it with its ammunition.

State-owned defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) plans to add a suite of advanced electronic surveillance devices that can be fitted on UAVs or naval systems.

During the event, BEL’s Director (Marketing) Anandi Ramalingam signed an MoU with Elettronica SpA of Italy to co-develop, produce and market the devices to Indian forces and outside. They can provide early intelligence vital to the user. BEL already provides a range of electronic eyes and ears to the forces, said a BEL official.