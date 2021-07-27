Delay likely in decision on school reopening

With the political drama unfolding in Karnataka, the decision on reopening of schools is likely to be delayed.

The DPI submitted a report to the State government on Monday. Contrary to the interim report submitted by the committee formed by the government to look into the issuethis, the Commissioner for Public Instruction, who heads the committee, has said that higher classes (six and above) should reopen in the first or second week of August and the lower classes should start a week later.

The committee had recommended that schools reopen from August 1, and recommended that . The committee had said anganwadis and all classes should reopen from classes one to ten. The committee had suggested that if there was a need to open schools in a phase wise manner, they could reopen classes one to five first and open classes six and above after a week.

Last week, S. Suresh Kumar, former Primary and Secondary Education Minister said that the decision pertaining to this would be taken on Monday or Tuesday. With the council of Ministers dissolved after Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa submitted his resignation to the Governor, the process is likely to be delayed further.