Decision on resumption of BMTC services only after nod from government

Ferrying close to 35 lakh people a day, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses are the lifeline of the city’s mass transport system. But a decision on when they will resume regular services will be taken only after the government’s nod, BMTC officials said.

BMTC managing director C. Shikha said that resumption of normal bus services would happen only after the government’s green signal. “As of now, we are providing bus services for essential services and to ferry migrant workers to designated railway stations. Because of the existing lockdown norms, it is not possible to resume normal services. It will all depend on directions from the government,” she said.

On Tuesday, the transport corporation carried out medical tests on employees who had gone to their hometowns before the lockdown. The screening was done at the depot level. “As a safety measure, we asked all the employees who had gone to their native place to undergo medical tests,” said Ms. Shikha.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, MD of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, said that though measures have been taken to resume services in the green zones, COVID-19 cases being reported in such areas had put them in a tight spot. “We will go by the directions of the government on providing bus services in these areas,” he said.

Contract buses

Ever since relaxations were announced in lockdown, BMTC buses have been in great demand from companies and industrial units looking to book them on contract basis to ferry their employees. Already, 127 buses have been booked and negotiations are on for 300 more.

Ms. Shikha told The Hindu that based on the requirement of companies and industries, buses were being operated to Whitefield, Peenya, Electronics City and other areas.

The BMTC provides three types of non-AC buses, and the charges vary from ₹4,500 to ₹10,000, depending on bus type, number of hours required (12 to 24 hours), and kilometres (100 to 250) operated.

Last month, the State government directed the BMTC to provide buses on contract basis for companies and industrial units.

In addition to private organisations, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) too has taken contract bus services to ferry pourakarmikas. A BMTC official said, “We are receiving more enquiries on contract services. Some have decided to wait till May 17 on the assumption that relaxation could be given to public transport.”

The BMTC is also operating buses to transport people carrying out essential services such as hospital and government office work by issuing monthly passes.